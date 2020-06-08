Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports potential COVID-19 community exposure

Updated: Mon 5:04 PM, Jun 08, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department  released a potential exposure from a COVID-19 positive  individual.

Prior to being diagnosed, the patient visited Bricktown Brewery at 2040 E. Independence on Sunday, May 31 around 6 p.m. for up to 1.5 hours. The individual was infectious and symptomatic and did not wear a mask. Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the latest case is an important reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick  or thinks they may be sick, they should stay home.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.  

Symptoms of COVID-19  include:

*Fever or chills
*Cough
*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue
*Muscle or body aches
*Headache
*New loss of taste or smell
*Sore throat
*Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting
*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

