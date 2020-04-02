Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports increase in cases of COVID-19

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a small increase in cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Overall cases in the county Thursday jumped to 56, up three from Wednesday. And of those 56 cases, 11 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus.

The state of Missouri reported cases Wednesday jumped to 1,581. Rural counties in the Springfield area are beginning to see initial cases.

Reminder, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued a stay-at-home" order on March 26 for 30 days. Health leaders ask you to stay at home unless you are considered an essential employee, shopping for essential services for goods or exercising outside.

Major categories of essential businesses defined in the order include:

• Health care (doctors, dentists, nurses, hospitals, pharmacies, medical research facilities blood donation services, labs, etc)

• Food and drink production and distribution (including grocery stores, marketsrestaurants that offer food for carryout, liquor stores)

• Sanitation (including laundromats, dry cleaners, household and business cleaning services and supply stores)

• Transportation (including railroads, airports, public transit, taxis and other private transportation providers)

• Auto repair and service, including gas stations and auto supply stores;

• Financial Services (including banks, insurance providers, and professional services required to comply with legal and regulatory requirements)

• Manufacturing and distribution of supplies and materials for essential businesses (including trucking and other supply chain support functions);

• Maintenance and construction of infrastructure and households;

• Building supply stores

• Childcare

• Essential Government Operations

• Residential care facilities

• Hotels and motels

• Media and Communications Providers

• Mailing, Shipping, and Delivery services