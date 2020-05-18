Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports six new COVID-19 cases since March

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports one of its biggest daily jump in cases of COVID-19 in nearly two months.

Cases in the county increased by six cases since Saturday, bringing the total to 111. The county reports just 16 active cases and 87 recoveries since the virus detection began.

The city of Springfield is currently under "Road to Recovery" Phase 1A until May 31, unless mayor Ken McClure issues a new order. While Phase 2 has a preliminary start date of May 26 in the city's latest draft, changes will not take effect until there is an order from the mayor.

Under the drafted plan, the city's "Road to Recovery" would be roughly split into four, three-week phases through July 23. The city could modify its timeline of recovery based on new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.