Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases potential exposures of COVID-19 in Republic area

REPUBLIC, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released locations of possible exposure from a case of COVID-19.
Health leaders say the latest patient involved suffered from symptoms while visiting two businesses. Prior to being diagnosed, the patient visited the following locations:
*Sunday, June 7: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 U.S. 60 in Republic around 2 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Sunday, June 7: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 U.S. 60 in Republic around 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
Anyone who was at either of these locations on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
*Fever or chills
*Cough
*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue
*Muscle or body aches
*Headache
*New loss of taste or smell
*Sore throat
*Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting
*Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.