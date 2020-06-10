Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases potential exposures of COVID-19 in Republic area

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released locations of possible exposure from a case of COVID-19.

Health leaders say the latest patient involved suffered from symptoms while visiting two businesses. Prior to being diagnosed, the patient visited the following locations:

*Sunday, June 7: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 U.S. 60 in Republic around 2 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Sunday, June 7: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 U.S. 60 in Republic around 3 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at either of these locations on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.