Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases possible community COVID-19 exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared new of potential community exposures from a COVID-19 positive patient

Prior to being diagnosed, our case visited the following locations:

*Friday, June 19: Worked in multiple areas at Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

*Friday, June 19: Attended a baseball game at Meador Park Field 5 at 2500 S. Fremont from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.