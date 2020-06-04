Springfield-Greene County Health Department releases new possible community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department revealed potential exposures from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

Health leaders say the latest cases are an important reminder to interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they should stay home.

Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals visited the following locations:

*Saturday, May 30: Price Cutter at 1831 W. Kearney during the 9 a.m. hour (infectious and symptomatic, was wearing a face covering)

*Saturday, May 30: New Image Thrift Store at 2713 N. Kansas during the 1 p.m. hour (infectious and symptomatic, was wearing a face covering)

*Monday, June 1: Sam’s Club at 745 El Camino Alto during the 9 a.m. hour (infectious but wasn’t showing symptoms, wasn’t wearing a face covering)

*Monday, June 1: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 545 El Camino Alto during the 9 a.m. hour (infectious but wasn’t showing symptoms, wasn’t wearing a face covering)

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

If you are sick, you can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness. Links are available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

