Springfield-Greene County Health Department identifies new potential COVID-19 community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department identified potential community exposures from two COVID-19 patients.

Health leaders say if you visited these locations you are low-risk.

*Tuesday, June 16: Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont Ave from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (two individuals; both infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Tuesday, June 16: Target at 1825 E Primrose St from 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, June 18: Post Office at 500 W Chestnut Expy. from 3:20 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.