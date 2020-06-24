Springfield-Greene County Health Department identifies new potential COVID-19 community exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department identified potential community exposures from two COVID-19 patients.
Health leaders say if you visited these locations you are low-risk.
*Tuesday, June 16: Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont Ave from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (two individuals; both infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Tuesday, June 16: Target at 1825 E Primrose St from 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Thursday, June 18: Post Office at 500 W Chestnut Expy. from 3:20 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
*Fever or chills
*Cough
*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue
*Muscle or body aches
*Headache
*New loss of taste or smell
*Sore throat
*Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting
*Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.