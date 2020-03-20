Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirms eighth case of COVID-19

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed the eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials say they will not identify the patient. They will notify people who have had contact with the patient. The patient had close contact with a previous case.

The seventh case in Greene County had previously been reported by Christian County. After more investigation, one of the two cases reported by Christian County on Thursday was found to live just over the county line in Greene County, and is therefore considered a Greene County case.

