Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Wed 3:02 PM, May 13, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released information about a possible COVID-19 exposure case.

Health leaders say the patient was showing symptoms while visiting the Walmart at 1923 E. Kearney on May 10 around 5 p.m. Anyone who was at this location on this date is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Health leaders remind you to stay home if you feel sick. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
*Cough
*Fever
*Shortness of breath
*Chills
*Muscle pain
*Sore throat
*New loss of taste or smell

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

