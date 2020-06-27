Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces possible COVID-19 exposures

Updated: Sat 4:50 PM, Jun 27, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department released a list of potential community exposures from two COVID-19 positive individuals.

Prior to being diagnosed, two cases from another jurisdiction went to the following locations:

*Thursday, June 18: Visited Sam’s Club at 745 W El Camino Alto St. around 10:15 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Saturday, June 20: Visited The Roost Bar & Grill at 2025 W Sunshine St #104 at 3:50 p.m. for about an hour and a half (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Saturday, June 20: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E Sunshine St. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Sunday, June 21: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E Sunshine St. from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
*Tuesday, June 23: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US-60 E in Republic from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
*Tuesday, June 23: Visited So Tan at 1037 E Township St Ste 105 in Republic around 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills
*Cough
*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue
*Muscle or body aches
*Headache
*New loss of taste or smell
*Sore throat
*Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting
*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

