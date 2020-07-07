Springfield Home Depot worker tests positive for COVID-19; see other community exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department notified the community of potential exposures from three COVID-19 positive patients.

Two of the cases reside in Greene County and one resides in another jurisdiction. Health leaders reported 402 cases of coronavirus or probable coronavirus midday Tuesday since the pandemic began.

Prior to being diagnosed, the individuals visited the following locations:

*Tuesday, June 23: Visited Uptown Cheapskate at 1724 E Battlefield Rd Ste B sometime in the evening (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, June 25: Ate on the patio at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 E Primrose St from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Friday, June 26: Ate on the patio at Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar at 1620 E Republic Rd from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Friday, June 26: Visited Georgia Macs at 1440 E Republic Rd from 10 p.m. to Midnight (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Saturday, June 27: Visited Friend’s Karaoke Pub at 1211 Battlefield Rd from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Monday, June 29: Visited Bass Pro Shops at 1935 S Campbell Ave from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Wednesday, July 1: Visited The Grotto West Coast Grill at 301 Battlefield Rd from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Wednesday, July 1: Visited Hobby Lobby at 1535 Battlefield Rd from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, July 2: Visited Buffalo Wild Wings at 900 E Battlefield Rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, July 2: Visited NoBaked Cookie Dough Springfield at 1364 E Republic Rd from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

*Thursday, July 2: Visited Friend’s Karaoke Pub at 1211 Battlefield Rd from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the three cases worked at the following location:

*Thursday, July 2: Worked at The Home Depot at 2104 E Independence St from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low-risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

*Muscle or body aches

*Headache

*New loss of taste or smell

*Sore throat

*Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting

*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.