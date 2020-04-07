Springfield-Greene Co. leaders order businesses to not sell non-essential items

From limiting the number of customers inside a store, to empty shelves, and long waits, shopping for just the essentials is the new norm around Springfield.

"Grocery stores, building supply stores, personal care items, cleaning items all of those are essential items.," said Springfield Planning and Development director, Mary Smith.

Springfield's Planning and Development Director, Mary Smith said they're asking stores to limit the sales of non-essential items.

"The city is relying on those stores to self identify using the stay at home order what is essential and non-essential items," said Smith.

For example, Walmart is not allowing customers to purchase items from their sporting goods section and furniture. A corporate spokesperson said Walmart will follow all local orders.

City Hall wants 100% compliance from all retailers still open.

"There's other companies that are trying to find away around it," said Smith.

Smith said the bottom line is.

"To keep people at home and limit our contact with others to attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19," said Smith.

Smith said local stores have told her that they noticed a decrease in customers since the stay-at-home order went in place. She said this will last until the stay-at-home lapses at the earliest April 24th.