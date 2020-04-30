Springfield-Greene Co. officials explain why their new orders are more restrictive than state's guidelines

On Monday Missouri residents will take another step towards the "new normal" when the state's "Stay-At-Home" order is lifted.

In making the announcement on Monday, Governor Mike Parson said that cities and counties could issue more restrictive guidelines of their own if they felt it was necessary, adding that less restrictive rules were not allowed.

So on Thursday Springfield and Greene County had a joint news conference at the Public Safety Center to make their new directives public and yes, they will be more stringent than the state's mandates.

"I know there will be some who declare 'Mission accomplished' and want to fully reopen," said Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department Director Clay Goddard. "But our strategies have worked and when your strategies are working you don't toss them aside."

And with those words, officials announced that unlike the state, mass gatherings in Springfield and Greene County will still be banned.

"I know we all want to get together again but mass gatherings are the place where disease spreads like wildfire. It's what caused the secondary spike in St. Louis during the 1918 flu."

"Our orders still prohibit public gatherings of more than 15," announced Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. "And (also prohibit) businesses where the outcome of their activities brings people together in a common area for an extensive period of time."

That means that while most businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday with occupancy restrictions and social distancing rules, mass gathering-type places will remain closed including movie theatres, bowling facilities, museums, playgrounds, bars and breweries.

Gyms can be open but fitness classes aren't allowed.

Churches may hold outdoor drive-in gatherings but indoor services are still banned.

The news conference included a pair of faith leaders and community advocates who supported the continuation of church restrictions.

"Would we love to come together as a church family and worship on Mother's Day? Absolutely," said Bob Roberts. "We look forward to the day when we can come together and hug one another and tell each other how much we have missed them. But the gatherings and traditions we hold so dear can also unfortunately be a means to make us sick. This virus is a reality and we need to act accordingly."

Mark Struckhoff, a retired president of the Council of Churches, said over 80 local faith leaders had been meeting via Zoom to discuss their feelings about the pandemic and that a survey had been taken about the reopening.

"The survey showed that 80 percent of the participants were not comfortable with reopening before the end of May," Strickhoff said. "About 70 percent were very comfortable with continuing to worship on-line."

Goddard expressed hope that the church restrictions wouldn't last much longer.

"If in three weeks things stay stable we will re-evaluate mass gatherings and hopefully return to things like seated church services near the end of May," he said.

While you will finally be able to get a haircut, manicure, or massage in Greene County starting on Monday, be aware that all personal care services must have employees and customers wear masks if they can't maintain social distancing.

Child care programs are allowed to be open but must be divided into groups of no more than 10-per-room.

You can view additional guidelines at: springfieldmo.gov/coronavirusresponse.

So yes, the new normal isn't really normal. And if you're wondering if we'll ever get back to the way it was before?

"Yeah, we're going to get back to life as normal," Goddard said when asked that question. "I suspect in 1918 (in the Spanish Flu epidemic) they thought, 'We'll never get back to life as normal.' A lot of times we dwell so much on pain and suffering that we lose hope. Let's stay optimistic. We've done a great job as a community and let's continue to stay that course."