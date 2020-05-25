Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board kicks off SPARC Day Camps Tuesday

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s SPARC Day Camp opens Tuesday, May 26, in a single location with limited capacity.

SPARC’s Summer Adventure Day Camp, for ages 5-12, and Summer Quest Day Camp, for ages 11-14, will be held this summer at Pershing School. Capacity at Pershing is limited to 150 kids. The first spaces are offered to parents who had previously registered kids for these camps as well as Ritter Springs, based on the date of registration. Later registrations as well as new registrations are being placed on a waiting list. SPARC staff has contacted all parents whose kids who are starting camp Tuesday, and will contact families on the waiting list as space becomes available.

Due to COVID-19 prevention and City of Springfield orders for day camps, camp will function differently than previous summers. Parents must drop off and pick up campers at Pershing, no other drop-off sites are offered. Campers and staff will also have their temperatures taken and be monitored for other symptoms of illness.

Campers also will be assigned to stable groups of 15, including staff. These groups are organized based on age, and each will have an assigned supervisor and classroom, and will not intermingle with other groups or non-campers. Field trips will not take place and special guest presentations will not be allowed. Groups will take turns on playgrounds, outdoor activities and gym time. Staff will limit shared items and sanitize toys and sports equipment between uses.

Each group has their own theme, and activities are designed around the theme. All themes and activities have been planned by full-time SPARC Recreation Specialists and are designed to keep kids active and engaged all day long.

Pershing is currently the only location for SPARC day camp. The Park Board does not currently plan to open Ritter Springs Day Camp. This outdoors-based camp requires bus transportation and shared activities and locations that include large groups of kids, all of which are incompatible with city orders limiting day camps to stable groups of no more than 25 people.

For more information on SPARC summer camp, visit ParkBoard.org/SPARC or contact the SPARC office at 417-837-5737.