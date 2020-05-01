Springfield-Greene Co. Park Board announces plans to reopen some facilities; others remain closed

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says some facilities closed under the county's stay-at-home order could reopen as soon as Monday.

The plan comes after leaders announced updated civil emergency orders Thursday for Greene County. The updated city and county orders, in effect May 4-31, will allow non-essential businesses to reopen with limited capacity and physical distancing guidelines in place.

All Park Board facilities and activities have been closed since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are eager to get our facilities back up and running for our community,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks. “But it’s not as easy as flipping a light switch and everything goes back to the way it was before. Our paramount goal still remains the health and safety of both our patrons and staff, and we must maintain appropriate physical distancing throughout the park system. We continue to align all our operations and safety protocols with the Health Department and we are working to follow their guidelines, along with the Mayor’s Order, at all times.”

While the facilities prepare to reopen, the order also prohibits group gatherings of 15 or more people, in addition to contact sports, fitness classes, use of playgrounds and public swimming pools.

The Park Board will reopen several facilities in May, but some facilities and programs remain closed until further notice.

Visitors to all Parks facilities must continue to follow CDC physical distancing and hand washing guidelines, including:

-Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially before eating and after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose and using the restroom.

-Avoid touching your face.

-Keep a six-foot distance from others.

-Cover all coughs and sneezes.

-Avoid hand shakes, hugs and hi-fives.

-If you have symptoms of illness, including fever, cough or difficulty breathing, stay home.

CURRENTLY OPEN

Parks, trails, open spaces and golf courses were allowed to be open through the previous city and county stay-home orders, in effect March 17-May 3. These facilities, which included Ozark Greenways trails, Cruse Dog Park, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park, Springfield Archery Complex, outdoor tennis courts and disc golf courses, remain open.

OPENING SOON

-Chesterfield, Dan Kinney and Doling Family Centers: Reopens Tuesday, May 5, following a modified schedule.

-Indoor Aquatics Centers at Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers: expected to reopen in late May.

-Cooper Tennis Center: Reopens Tuesday, May 5.

-Jordan Valley Ice Park: Reopens Monday, May 4.

-Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park outdoor areas of the park have been open; -Gift Shop: Reopens Tuesday, May 5.

-Springfield Skate Park reopens Tuesday, May 5.

-Lake Springfield Boathouse: Reopens Monday, May 11.

-Valley Water Mill Equestrian Center: Reopens Monday, May 11.

NOTE: Summer Day Camp locations, activities and program size may be modified. Current city and county orders require childcare, including summer day camps, to limit group size to 10 people.

CLOSED AND UNDER EVALUATION:

-Playgrounds, pavilions and restrooms remain closed.

-Dickerson Park Zoo remains closed, including all programs and classes.

-Sports leagues, ballfields, Lake Country Soccer and O’Reilly-Tefft Gym.

-Outdoor Swimming Pools will not open as planned on Memorial Day weekend.

-Fountains at Jordan Valley Park, Founders Park and Springfield Botanical Gardens.

-Northview Center remains closed, including all Seniors and Accessible Recreation programs.

-Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

-Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

-All facility rentals, including birthday parties, pavilions and community rooms.

-Timmons Hall, Tom Watkins Center, Oak Grove Community Center, and the Park Board administrative offices.

For more information on the Park Board's plans, and conditions for reopening certain facilities, CLICK HERE.