Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. watching southwest Missouri virus spike closely

Lest you think the coronavirus is abating, the state of Missouri reported 413 new cases on Sunday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

And over half of those, 235, came from one county in extreme southwest Missouri....McDonald.

In Noel, a small McDonald county town an hour-and-a-half from Springfield, services at the Community Baptist Church have been postponed for two weeks after a large portion of the congregation tested positive for COVID-19.

"Myself, even, I'm having all the symptoms of coronavirus," explained Pastor Joshua Manning. I'm waiting for the test results back myself. So with a lot of church members encountering this it was wise to cancel church for a couple of weeks to get people back to healthy."

Though the county ranks 49th in total population state-wide, it has the 7th largest number of COVID cases.

"I honestly think it was just a matter of time," said Nichole Ridlen, the General Manager of Bluff Dwellers Cave that has remained open with special safety regulations in place. "We're a rural area so it's going to hit the cities first because there's more people there who travels to more places. It was eventually going to get here."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is monitoring the southwest Missouri spike closely to make sure the area's resources are ready should the outbreak spread.

Meatpacking plants and nursing home facilities have contributed to the Joplin area numbers, but Katie Towns, the Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department, explained that as more people are moving about with the state's reopening, the increase is inevitable.

"That's just part of it," she said. "That's where we are. So we just need to maintain our capacity to be able to respond quickly to this disease spread. Yes, there is a situation brewing in Joplin but we also continue to have increased cases and our capacity to contact, monitor and trace those folks is diminished as we continue to have more and more people out in the community."

Since travel continues to be a top cause of the virus' spread, Towns was asked her advise for people planning on going to those hot spot counties for the July 4th holidays.

"If you have to travel somewhere because it is something that is essential to you then you need to do that," she replied. "But you need to make sure you're doing things safely. If you don't have to travel there, it's probably best to postpone it. We continue to have disease brought back to our community by traveling. And it's not from travel to Florida or California or New York, it's people who are traveling right here in our state and right here in our regions."

And according to data provided by the Dartmouth Atlas of Healthcare Project, the Joplin region is the country's number one hot spot for the rate of COVID-19 growth during this past week.

Missouri's COVID-19 Dashboard shows McDonald County leading the state in percentage growth over the past seven days at 212 percent while Newton County is second at 144 percent, Barton County third at 67 percent and Jasper County eighth at 43 percent.

"The disease has not stopped just because we as people have gotten sick of dealing with it," Towns cautioned. "I know it's not fun to deal with but it's circulating and we have to take it seriously."