Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential exposure from Mexican restaurant

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of a potential community exposure from an individual who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

One recent case worked at La Hacienda, a Mexican restaurant located at 1370 S. Glenstone Ave., on Tuesday, June 16 from 2-9 p.m.

The individual developed symptoms during that time, but was masked, according to the health department.

Anyone who was at this location on this date is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

