Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposures from four cases

Sun 4:28 PM, Jul 05, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from four new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:

-Monday, June 29: Sam’s Club at 745 W. El Camino Alto from 11-11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Monday, June 29: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 S. Glenstone Ave., does not remember time (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Monday, June 29: Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine St during the noon hour (Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
-Monday, June 29: Menard’s at 500 N. Eastgate during the 1 p.m. hour Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
-Tuesday, June 30: Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave Unit 100 in the afternoon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Tuesday, June 30: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 S. Glenstone Ave., does not remember time (Infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Wednesday, July 1: Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave Unit 100 in the afternoon (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
-Wednesday, July 1: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine St. from 6:30-7:00 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Friday, July 3: CreAsian 501 W. Chestnut Expressway Building A, from Noon to 1 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Friday, July 3: Visited without a mask: Maurices, Dillard’s (south store), The Art Factory; Visited with a mask: Alter’d State and Old Navy at the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave. from 1:15- 3 p.m. (Infectious and symptomatic)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea

For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.

Greene County has reported 360 cases, including 222 recoveries, as of Sunday.

