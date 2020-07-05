Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposures from four cases

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from four new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:

-Monday, June 29: Sam’s Club at 745 W. El Camino Alto from 11-11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Monday, June 29: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 S. Glenstone Ave., does not remember time (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Monday, June 29: Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine St during the noon hour (Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

-Monday, June 29: Menard’s at 500 N. Eastgate during the 1 p.m. hour Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

-Tuesday, June 30: Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave Unit 100 in the afternoon (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Tuesday, June 30: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 S. Glenstone Ave., does not remember time (Infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Wednesday, July 1: Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave Unit 100 in the afternoon (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

-Wednesday, July 1: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine St. from 6:30-7:00 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Friday, July 3: CreAsian 501 W. Chestnut Expressway Building A, from Noon to 1 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Friday, July 3: Visited without a mask: Maurices, Dillard’s (south store), The Art Factory; Visited with a mask: Alter’d State and Old Navy at the Battlefield Mall at 2825 S. Glenstone Ave. from 1:15- 3 p.m. (Infectious and symptomatic)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Greene County has reported 360 cases, including 222 recoveries, as of Sunday.