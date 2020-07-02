Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from three new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from two cases:

-Saturday, June 20: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W Sunshine around 4 p.m. for 30-45 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Friday, June 26: Mexican Villa East at 1337 E Sunshine St around 11:30 a.m. for about 45 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Saturday, June 27: Lucky Tiger Sandwich Shop at 3645 S Campbell around 11:45 a.m. for 30-45 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

-Saturday, June 27: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1707 W Norton around 1 p.m. for 20-30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

-Saturday, June 27: Hobby Lobby at 1717 W Kearney around 2 p.m. for 20-30 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, a third individual worked during a camp at Dynamic Gymnastics, located at 3624 W Republic Rd, on the following dates:

Friday, June 26 (infectious but not symptomatic, and masking was inconsistent)

Saturday, June 27 (infectious but not symptomatic, and masking was inconsistent)

Sunday, June 28 (infectious and symptomatic, and masking was inconsistent)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.

Greene County has reported 320 cases, including 216 recoveries, as of Thursday.