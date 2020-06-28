Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposures

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from four new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures:

Monday, June 22: Pennington’s Supermarket in Ash Grove, visited from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, June 22: Pappo’s Pizzeria at 221 E Walnut St, visited around 6:30 pm (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, June 23: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave, two cases visited from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Tuesday, June 24: Panera Bread at 4100 S Campbell Ave, visited from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Anyone who visited these locations during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea

For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.

Greene County has reported 301 cases, including 181 recoveries, as of Sunday.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 