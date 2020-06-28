Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces potential COVID-19 exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from four new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures:
Monday, June 22: Pennington’s Supermarket in Ash Grove, visited from 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, June 22: Pappo’s Pizzeria at 221 E Walnut St, visited around 6:30 pm (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
Monday, June 23: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave, two cases visited from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Tuesday, June 24: Panera Bread at 4100 S Campbell Ave, visited from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)
Anyone who visited these locations during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.
Greene County has reported 301 cases, including 181 recoveries, as of Sunday.