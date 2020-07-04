Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from two new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:

-Saturday, June 27: Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Sunday, June 28: The Barn House Event Center at 5484 W. Sunshine St. to watch baseball from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Tuesday, June 30: Visited Mix Ultralounge at 1221 E. St. Louis St. from 10:30 p.m. to 1: 00 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the cases worked at Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders at 2856 S. Glenstone Ave. during the following dates:

-Tuesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

-Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Greene County has reported 354 cases, including 216 recoveries, as of Saturday.