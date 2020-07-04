Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces new potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: Sat 6:18 PM, Jul 04, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from two new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:

-Saturday, June 27: Walmart at 3315 S. Campbell Ave from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Sunday, June 28: The Barn House Event Center at 5484 W. Sunshine St. to watch baseball from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
-Tuesday, June 30: Visited Mix Ultralounge at 1221 E. St. Louis St. from 10:30 p.m. to 1: 00 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the cases worked at Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders at 2856 S. Glenstone Ave. during the following dates:

-Tuesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
-Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea

Greene County has reported 354 cases, including 216 recoveries, as of Saturday.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 