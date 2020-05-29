Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 20 new cases, 6 from Wilson's Creek Nursing & Rehab

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Six of the new cases from Wilson's Creek Nursing & Rehab, including two staff and four patients. The health department says the facility does not allow visitors and the virus may have been brought in from a staff member.

Another six cases came from a traveling construction crew. Health leaders say one case learned of potential exposure after traveling out of the state, which led to mass testing for the crew.

Among the remaining cases, six are a mix of close contacts of other cases or travel-based.The last two cases are believed to be community-spread, per health leaders.

Health department director Clay Goddard says Wednesday was the county's busiest day for single-day testing with 138 new tests. Goddard says the county's testing capacity has increased and many of the new positive cases have been identified and contained early.

Additionally, one week since announcing possible exposure from a Great Clips employee in Springfield, the health department says 42 clients tested as of Friday have all tested negative for COVID-19.

An attorney for a hair stylist who tested positive detailed a doctor's visit and a timeline of her diagnosis Thursday to KY3.

The health department also provided a list of potential exposure from new cases:

Thursday, May 21: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 W. Sunshine sometime in the afternoon, no specific time given (symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, May 21: Petsway at 1717 W. Kearney around 6 p.m.

(infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Thursday, May 21: Price Cutter at 1831 W. Kearney around 5 p.m. (infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Friday, May 22: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3536 W. Mt. Vernon around 4 p.m. (infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

Sunday, May 24: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S. Campbell around 3 p.m. (infectious but didn’t show symptoms, not masked)

As of Friday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported 167 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. Fifty of these cases are active.

Watch the latest update from health leaders with our stream below:



