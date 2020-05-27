Springfield Great Clips locations closed Wednesday after threats involving 2 COVID-19 exposure cases

A manager at a Great Clips in Springfield, Mo. confirmed to KY3 stores closed Wednesday because of threats from a COVID-19 exposure.

Earlier this month, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported two Great Clips hair stylists at the 1864 South Glenstone location tested positive for COVID-19.

Contract tracers reported seven co-workers and 84 clients were potentially directly exposed from the first case announced Friday. The health department says 56 clients were potentially directly exposed by the second case announced. These clients will be notified by the health officials and be offered testing.

The health department says this stylist worked the following days while experiencing very mild, but potentially infectious symptoms:

Saturday, May 16 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

The potential timeline of exposures from these two confirmed cases combined is as follows:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Statement from Brittany Hager and Jennifer Small (CM Clips, LLC)

As Great Clips franchisees and co-owners of CM Clips, LLC, we recently learned that an employee in one of our salons in Springfield, Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following medical advice and taking appropriate actions.

The well-being of Great Clips customers and stylists in the salon is our top priority and proper sanitization has always been an important cosmetology industry practice for Great Clips salons. We’ve closed the salon where the employee works and it’s currently undergoing additional sanitizing and deep cleaning consistent with guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the CDC. We will reopen the salon based on guidance from the health department.