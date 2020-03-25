Springfield fitness instructor and dietitian weigh in on at-home health

A Springfield fitness instructor and dietitian are giving their top tips to staying healthy while many people find themselves stuck at home.

Starting in the kitchen, many people think canned foods -- even canned fruits and veggies -- aren't that great for you. The Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) for Springfield's HyVee Grocery Store, Amanda Allen, said that's actually not the case.

"That's what everyone goes to, like, 'oh canned is so bad for you, it's high in salt,' well that's not true at all," said Allen. "You're still getting plenty of vitamins and minerals." Allen said if people are concerned about the salt or syrup their canned food is stored in, they can just rinse them.

Allen said people still need to focus on their core food groups while at the grocery store, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and lean proteins.

Allen also gave advice for maximizing the life of the fresh foods you did buy, which will also help you get the most out of your dollar.

"Your apples, greens, berries, grapes, you'd want to keep those in the refrigerator to keep fresh longer," she said. "To where as maybe your tomatoes, your bananas, your lemons and melons you'd want keep them to room temp." Allen said these steps can make a huge difference in how long your food stays fresh.

Exercising at home can also be a new challenge for many people. A certified group fitness instructor in Springfield said it's all about getting creative with your workouts.

Crystal Gatewood demonstrated how to use a suitcase filled with water bottles can take the place of typical dumbbells. Gatewood also said it's important to incorporate cardio into your at home workout, doing exercises like skaters or running stairs in your home.

She gave four main tips for creating at an at home workout plan. They are listed below.

1. Make it a routine.

2. Add music.

3. Make it a family activity.

4. Make sure you warm-up.

