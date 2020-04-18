Springfield DJ hosts free social distancing block parties around the Ozarks

A Springfield DJ hasn't been able to work any events due to the stay-at-home order. Now, she is using her skills to bring happiness to neighborhoods in the Ozarks.

Local DJ Rachel Cox is hosting free social distancing block parties in neighborhoods in Springfield and nearby towns.

"Music for me brings me a lot of joy and I know it does to a lot of other people," Cox said. "We just decided we were going to go out on a limb and see if we could help people out and bring some happiness to their lives."

Cox dropped off fliers to homes lining up Hilcrest Avenue on Friday to warn them about the music and encouraging social distancing.

"When we put the fliers out in the neighborhood, it had a phone number that they can text request for us, so then I will could ahead and play that song for them. We had no one contact, except for a text message," she said.

Neighbors can join the party, whether they're right next door or down the street without every having to break social distancing guidelines. They are encouraged to stay in their own driveways and enjoy the music.

"To get out and see our neighbors and still stay social distanced to keep everything safe, it's been a lot of fun," said Springfield resident Aaron Gregory. "[My daughter] has been looking forward to it all day"

Cox said she has hosted block parties for the last two weekends. She said her availability depends on the weather, and the parties are for just one hour.

"For those who are not participating, they probably don't want to hear the music for longer than that, but I'd be good for two or three hours," said Gregory.

Cox said the parties are a fun, safe way for neighborhoods to enjoy some time together during this pandemic.

"We're not socializing, they just come out in their driveways, they'll ride bikes, go for walks, some kids will dance in their driveways and just kind of get out in the sunlight," she said.

If you are interested in having Cox DJ in your own neighborhood, you can reach her HERE, by email at Live Events Missouri.