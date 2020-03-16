Springfield City Utilities responds to coronavirus outbreak

Springfield City Utilities is actively following the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus).

We want to inform our customers and community that we are taking additional steps to make sure there are no interruptions in the essential services we provide every day.

• Beginning immediately, CU will suspend the disconnection of utilities for non-payment until May 1, 2020. Customers are encouraged to contact CU to make payment arrangements to avoid additional late payment charges.

• The customer lobby located at 301 E. Central will remain open for customers, but all are encouraged to conduct business by phone or online. Be aware that call volume may increase during this time, please be patient when contacting our Customer Services area.

• Customers may contact CU at 417-863-9000 or conduct business online at cityutilities.net.

• Bus service will continue normal operation.

• All non-critical business travel for employees has been suspended until May 1, 2020.

• We are evaluating all supply chains and inventory to minimize any impact to essential equipment and supplies.

• We are providing guidance to any employee traveling for personal reasons.

• We have implemented additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures to help reduce chances of the virus spreading.

Additionally, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and CU are reassuring customers that the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those performed by CU, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

CU is constantly preparing for many kinds of emergencies, such as storms and other natural disasters; cyber and physical threats; and other events that may create disruptions to work and the workforce. CU is following its Pandemic Response and Business Continuation plans that have been in place, but are adjusting as needed for this event. These policies help to ensure that there is adequate coverage to continue the reliable delivery of electricity, natural gas, water, broadband and transit services.

