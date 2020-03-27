Springfield City Utilities changes its bus schedule amid coronavirus fears

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting Springfield City Utilities bus service.

The county's "stay at home" mandate started Thursday.

CU usually runs eight routes Monday through Friday. They cut those routes in half. Instead of running buses until 11 p.m., the bus routes will now run through 8 p.m. Think of it as a modified weekend schedule.

CU representatives say it's allowing them more time to clean and sanitize the buses. They say their ridership is also down, especially with no school traffic. They know it's an inconvenience, and some people may be frustrated by not being able to catch their usual bus.

"We changed the schedule, changed the routes where we're hitting the main routes," said Joel Alexander, Springfield City Utilities. "We do realize it's an inconvenience for some people that depend on that. But at the same point, we're doing our best to stay in operation, in service and provide that transportation, that ride to where they need to be. It may not be exactly where it was a week ago, but hopefully it's somewhere near, to where they can maybe have to walk just a little bit."

Many in the homeless population say the bus is is their only transportation. Some say they've heard of people getting stranded in the past few days because they didn't know about the changes. City Utilities says it is doing its best to keep their routes near resources for the homeless. And they ask everyone to check the schedule for changes. Click HERE for the schedule.