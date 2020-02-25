Springfield City Council preparing now for 2021 budget

Springfield City Council members took the the first steps towards setting the 2021 budget.

City staff presented information on 2019 revenue and how much money they project to bank. Those numbers will help council decide how to spread around resources when it votes on the new budget this spring. The director of finance says a history of conservative financial management has put the city on solid ground.

Law requires city of Springfield has a balanced budget. The city's new fiscal year will begin on July 1.

