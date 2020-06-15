Springfield City Council considers body cameras for police officers

Across the country, some are calling to "defund the police." Springfield City Council is considering the opposite, looking to invest more than $600,000 dollars for body cameras for Springfield officers.

Those body cameras would be for the entire police force, and would be recording any time an officer is interacting with a citizen. Both the chief and a community activist said the cameras would add a layer of accountability and protection for officers and citizens. They also said it's worth the price tag.

"You have one more aspect of figuring out what happens when there's an interaction with an officer and a citizen," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Chief Williams has been asking for cameras to become part of his officers' uniforms for years.

"There's been some studies that have shown once people know that that camera is on, they tend to behave better and that would be citizens as well as officers," he said.

It would cost about $612,000 to buy and install cameras for the entire Springfield police force, and around $200,000 every year to keep them running.

Jamille Jones with United Community Change said, if used correctly, the cameras could create transparency and trust.

"It allows us to know exactly what went on in different situations and also to separate criminal behavior from situations that have probably gotten out of hand," she said.

Jones said body cameras could become especially important for minority groups who might have interactions with police.

"Without that camera footage, we're considered as good as guilty," she said.

While Jones said she applauds Chief Williams and Springfield City Council for considering this investment, she believes some money could be moved from police to other organizations that specialize in the particular problem police are being called to check out. For instance, a family counselor to a domestic fight.

"Our communities need policing, obviously," she said. "We need to be protected in some type of way, however, the situations as far as the police go, they do not need to address every situation they have been called to address."

The police chief said, if the public wants certain tasks to be handled by other agencies, he agrees. He and Jones both said the cost of body cameras is worth the protection they could provide.

"I think it speaks to our community that we want to do things better and make sure that everyone is safe and there's good discussions of how we best do that and there's talk about providing more money," Williams said.

Right now, the police department and the city are still working on finalizing this proposal. Springfield City Council is considering using the "pothole fund" to buy the cameras and will revisit the idea in a few months.

Chief Williams said, if approved, it could be the January 1, 2021 before officers are actually wearing those cameras. It would take months to write policies and get all officers trained to use them.