Some Catholic churches in Springfield remain open for Sunday mass

Churches in the Ozarks continue to make changes when it comes to the Coronavirus.

Parishioners filled the room of Holy Trinity Church on Sunday, attending mass with friends and family.

Parishioner Tina Kile says the church has a duty to hold service--

"We do have an obligation to attend mass every week and unless the bishop says we are not having it, I just feel like we need to be open if they want to come," said Kile.

Kile regularly attends mass. She says if more cases of the virus start popping up, she thinks watching the service from home should be considered.

"I do think it's not a bad idea for us to keep people safe, we possibly can just focus on streaming, we do have streaming here," said Kile.

Father Patrick Nwokoye, the pastor of the church, says safety guidelines have been put in place by the bishop of the Springfield Archdiocese, including stepping up cleaning before and after mass.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department has asked organizations to limit mass events to 250 or less to prevent the spread of the disease.

"For those people who are sixty years or older to stay home," said Fath Patrick.

"If you are sick or have any symptoms of any kind please stay home," said Father Patrick.

Father Patrick says they usually have 300 people per mass, but that numbered has now dwindled to about 100.

"We also have a lot of older people here at the parish and some are just of course plain old scared, ya know I just want to stay home and see what happens in the next few weeks and I don't blame them," said Father Patrick.

He says they have also cut back on traditions such as the sign of peace and drinking from the cup during communion.

Kille says while she is understanding of the changes, they hope it doesn't carry on for too long.

"I hope this is over soon and we can all resume our natural, normal by Easter, I am really praying for that," said Kile.

Father Patrick says Holy Trinity Church will continue to hold mass on weekends until the bishop of Springfield advises them otherwise.