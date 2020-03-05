Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese takes precautionary steps to prevent possible coronavirus outbreak

The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is taking precautions to prepare for a possible coronavirus outbreak. And that includes suspending the tradition of Holy Communion via the chalice.

In a statement released to KY3 News, Bishop Edward Rice admits there's no cause for panic in the diocese, but believes it is good to be proactive and take precautionary measures. Bishop Rice says parishes will implement the following procedures.

*Sanitize all scared vessels before and after mass

*Suspend the exchange of the sign of peace

*Suspend holding hands during the Our Father prayer

*Suspend the distribution of Holy Communion via the chalice

*Sanitize holy water fonts

*Encourage good hygiene, including sanitizers placed in common areas

The Diocese is working with its Catholic Schools to determine precautionary measures, including lessons plans if an outbreak happens.