Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese releases investigation into priest with many ties to the Ozarks

The Springfield-Cape-Girardeau Diocese reports a review board determined inappropriate physical/sexual misconduct involving a priest.

Father Gary Carr became an ordained priest in 1982. He then served at several churches and schools in the diocese, including in Springfield, Monett and West Plains (See entire list below).

The allegations involve a male student between the ages of 10-13. The report has been forwarded to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in southeast Missouri. This is only a report from the diocese. Police have not arrested Father Carr.

The Diocesan Safe Environment Review Board has determined that an allegation of inappropriate physical/sexual misconduct involving Fr. Gary Carr meets the criteria for publication as it satisfies the prevailing standard of Semblance of Truth.

The allegation involves a male, now an adult, who recently reported that nearly 30 years ago, when he was then between the age of 10-13 years old, Fr. Carr made inappropriate physical/sexual contact with him. This report has been forwarded to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney, the jurisdiction where the incident is alleged to have occurred.

Fr. Gary Carr was born in 1954 in St. Louis, Mo. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau in 1982 by then-Bishop Bernard F. Law. Father Carr was placed on Administrative Leave and restricted in his priestly ministry by Bishop James V. Johnston in 2008. Father Carr resides in St. Louis.

*1981— Deacon, St. Mary Parish, Joplin, Mo.

*December 1982: Associate Pastor, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Springfield, Mo.

*December 1983: Part-time Associate Pastor, St. Mary Parish

*August 1985: Joplin, Mo.; Full-time Teacher, Joplin Area Catholic Schools Associate February 1987: Pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Webb City, Mo.; Full-time Teacher, St. Peter Middle School, Joplin

*August 1987: Pastor St. Joseph Parish, Advance, Mo.; St. Anthony Mission Church, Glennon, Mo. August 1989: Pastor, St. Teresa Parish, Glennonville, Mo.; St. Ann Parish, Malden, Mo.

* August 1991: Priest in Residence, Sacred Heart Parish, Poplar Bluff, Mo., Full-time Teacher, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Poplar Bluff

*August 1993: Priest in Residence and Director of Religious Education (DRE), St. Henry Parish, Charleston, Mo.; Principal, St. Henry Catholic School, Charleston August 1996: Pastor, St. Mark Parish, Houston, Mo.; St. John the Baptist Mission Church, Licking, Mo., St. Vincent de Paul Mission Church, Roby, Mo.

*August 1997: Principal, Holy Name Catholic School, Ketchikan, Alaska

*August 1999: Pastor, St. Mary Parish, West Plains, Mo.; Sacred Heart Mission Church, Thayer, Mo.; Principal, of St. Mary Catholic School, West Plains

*August 2001: Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Billings, MO; Principal, St. Lawrence Catholic School, Monett, Mo.

*August 2005: Flagstaff, Ariz.; Sacramental Assistance within the Diocese of Phoenix January 2006: Floyd, N.M.; Sacramental Assistance within the Archdiocese of Santa Fe (Albuquerque, Clovis)

*July 2008: Pastoral work/Supply priest associated with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, St. Francis de Sales Oratory: Traditional Latin Mass (Extraordinary Form) and sacraments

*December 2008: Restricted in Ministry, no priestly faculties

*November 2019: Retired

Report suspicions of abuse

Anyone who may have information regarding an allegation or any other such concerns are urged to contact law enforcement and the Diocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection, (417) 866-0841, or Email childandyouthprotection@dioscg.org. Persons may also document an allegation through the secure diocesan Web-based “TIPS” reporting portal (see www.dioscg.org and look for “TIPS” link).

The Safe Environment Procedures for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and relevant policies related to keeping our children and adults safe, which includes training requirements and background screenings, are available for review under the Child and Youth Protection ministry tab on the diocesan Website at www.dioscg.org.

