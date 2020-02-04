Springfield Board of Education considers adjusting transportation policy

Some parents in the Springfield school district aren't happy with the district's busing plan. They say it leaves out a lot of students who need a lift to and from school.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Education agreed.

Students who live within 1.5 miles of elementary and middle schools don't get picked up by a bus, unless they pay extra. For high school students, that distance is 3.5 miles. Some parents, and now the school board, say the district can do better.

"If you can't rely on them to get there safely and get home safely, everything else is fairly moot," said Mike Seever.

Seever is the dad of two middle schoolers in Springfield. They live 1.4 miles from their school, just barely inside the 1.5 mile parameter the district sets for bus transportation.

Seever said it would cost him $300 per student, per semester to put his kids on a bus within the boundary.

"So then it boils down to can you get off work, can you carpool, can you involve the grandparents? That's just not an option for everybody," Seever said.

Carol Embree is the district's Deputy Superintendent.

"A number of other districts do provide services in a closer proximity," Embree said.

In other words, other districts pick up students who live closer to their school.

Springfield Public Schools hired consultants to look at its busing policies, comparing Springfield to Columbia, along with districts in Kansas City and St. Louis. That firm presented its findings at the board's January 21 meeting.

While Springfield has the largest school district in the state, the report found it's also the most restrictive when it comes to which kids it will allow to ride the bus.

For instance, the Columbia, Mo. school district does not pick up elementary or middle school students who live within one mile of their schools, or high school students who live within two miles of theirs.

Embree presented additional information to the board at the Tuesday meeting, including, that can take a toll on attendance.

"We do see a gap of about 2.8 percent for our non-eligible to ride students at the high school level," she said.

According to the report, Embree said, the district's transportation department is working as efficiently as possible.

One option to pick up more students would be to add more bus routes. Another option could be adding more buses but she says that could cost nearly $5.4 million. She said money isn't the only problem, as there is a national bus driver shortage.

"If we were to simply add buses, the ability to fill those buses with drivers would be prohibitive," Embree said.

Parents like Seever say Springfield's students deserve better, and believe the district can make it happen.

"I'm hoping they just make an adequate change that's reasonable to allow all the kids on the bus because it's doable," Seever said.

Tonight, at its meeting, the school board said this is a problem it needs to solve. No word on what that might mean or a timeline on a possible decision.

The board is set to meet again in two weeks.

To see what was presented to the board Tuesday, click HERE.