Springfield American Legion post will host traveling Vietnam Wall

Motorcyclists will escort the traveling Vietnam War Memorial wall to Springfield Wednesday.

American Legion Post 639 at 2660 South Scenic in Springfield will host the wall from July 2 through July 6. The wall is about 60% the size of the memorial in Washington, D.C. Admission is free.

The American Legion Post hosted fundraisers to bring the wall back to Springfield.

The escort starts in Thayer at noon at the Beverage Shoppe and Gas on U.S. 63. Bikers from the American Legion Post will leave around 8 a.m. from Springfield, traveling to Thayer.

