Spas offer to help customers following On Your Side Investigation

At least two spas in the Ozarks are helping customers following our On Your Side Investigation.

Click HERE

You might recall The Spa in Nixa suddenly closed its doors, leaving customers with gift cards empty handed. On Your Side discovered the state is suing the business for operating without licenses. The Spa also owes thousands in rent.

The Well Spa in Nixa and 5 Elements Esthetics and Makeup Studio on South National will now honor those gift cards. These business owners say it's the right thing to do.

"When situations like this happen it can put a bad taste in people's mouth and that's really sad because there are several amazing spas all over this area," said Kandice Alexander with 5 Elements Esthetics and Makeup Studio.

"The community has been very supportive of us throughout the years as we have grown. So we want to give back. We are blessed to be a in a position that we can do that," said Alaina McCauley with The Well Spa.

The Well Spa asks customers with gift cards email: NixaWellSpa@gmail.com. Please include name, phone number and requested services.

5 Elements Esthetics and Makeup Studio will honor 50 percent of the gift cards (417) 496-8796.