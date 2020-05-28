Despite delayed launch, Drury professor says SpaceX is changing the world of space travel

Dr. Gregory Ojakangas, a Drury physics professor and retired NASA consultant, never made it into space.

"In 1994 I was an astronaut finalist and that was really exciting,” Ojakangas said.

The physics professor looked forward to today's planned launch more than many of us.

"It was a dream to go into space,” Ojakangas said.

The dream for two American astronauts will need to wait. Weather canceled today's mission only about 10 minutes before the flight. When it does happen, Ojakangas knows SpaceX's work is a step toward American self-reliance.

Since 2011 the US has relied on Russian Soyuz Spacecraft to get astronauts to the International Space station. Those trips cost over $80 million dollars per person. Seats on the SpaceX cost about $58 million per person.

I hope people appreciate just how hard it is to send a rocket into space and then turn around and bring it back, and land it,” Ojakangas said.

Launching the rocket, is the most dangerous part.

"It's a lot of energy to get into space,” Ojakangas said.

To escape earth's gravity, rockets need to travel 7 miles per second. To get into low earth orbit you need to move at 5 miles per second.

"The best way to get to reach those speeds is to burn as much of the fuel as you can, as fast as possible,” Ojakangas said.

Many things can go wrong on a space launch, including the weather conditions. We saw this today, no launch because of storms in the area.

"When they are finally in orbit then they're pretty safe. Then you have to get in the right orbit with the space station,” Ojakangas said.

When the Falcon 9 does liftoff, hopefully this weekend, SpaceX will start focusing on colonizing Mars. Ojakangas is hoping for an actual trip to space. .

"Hoping to maybe one day maybe buy my way onto one of the rockets to mars. I think we should all have a sense of pride that America is still the leader in space travel,” Ojakangas said.

SpaceX Falcon 9 is now scheduled to launch Saturday, May 30th at 3:22 p.m.

