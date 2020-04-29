Southwest Missouri hog farmer losing money with plants closed

Many meat processing plants across the country have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump signed an executive order to keep them open to protect the food supply.

Pat Bray has farmed for 25 years in the Lamar, Mo. area. And he's never experienced this. He cannot find anyone to buy his pigs right now. He has about 1,500 sows. And 250 of them give birth every month. He raises the piglets until three weeks old. He then sells them to other farms, many in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois. However, those plants are buying them because of shutdowns.

Bray normally sells each pig for about $40. He makes less than $10 each when he subtracts the cost of raising them. In March, he sold them for $6 each, a loss. Now, he has about a week to sell his latest bunch of about 2,000 pigs to make room for the next round.

"Not good, I mean, it's bad," said Bray. "Pretty scary. This is bad. We'll get through it. I got a good banker and feed guys are working with us. Help's working with us, so we'll get through it."

With the money he's already lost, Bray must choose between buying more female hogs, like he usually would, and buying feed. He bought feed. He says it will take months if not a year to recover. And he and other farmers are waiting for some financial help.

To buy Bray's pigs, email him at firstclassswine500@gmail.com