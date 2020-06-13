Southwest Missouri RUSH hosts tryouts, offers new soccer opportunities in Springfield

Sports are making a comeback as Greene County moves ahead to Phase 3 of its "Road To Recovery" plan.

Southwest Missouri RUSH hosted its first day of tryouts Saturday afternoon in Springfield.

The new club combines several Springfield soccer clubs into a competitive league, which is aimed at increasing player development. The club is part of an international program with more than 35,000 players.

Nearly 500 kids have signed up for Springfield's tryouts alone, a unique challenge to navigate in the age of social distancing.

"We started tryouts today for our competitive program. The reality of it is, we can't even scrimmage yet, which is where we do our evaluating," said John Markey executive director of Southwest Missouri RUSH. "But we didn't want to change our date, so we went ahead and brought them out. We're doing our social distancing, getting the kids touching a ball in front of the coaches, trying to get them comfortable."

Southwest Missouri RUSH has many opportunities for players of all skill levels, and also offers a college program known as CAPS, which helps young athletes learn about the process of pursuing collegiate level soccer.