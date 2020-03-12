Southwest Baptist University adjusts spring semester because of coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is impacting classes at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.

The school announced Thursday it is adjusting the spring schedule. Here's the breakdown.

Course facilitation the week of March 23-27 will move online: During the week of March 23-27, the week after Spring Break, classes will not physically meet on any of SBU’s campuses. Classes will utilize Blackboard to facilitate the learning experience. Students must be prepared to resume classes online March 23, taking with them any required textbooks and other materials when leaving for Spring Break. Please continue to check Blackboard and your SBU email to stay in contact with your professors.

Spring Break campus closures: All offices on all campuses will be closed during Spring Break March 16-20. During this time, all public spaces will receive additional cleaning and sanitization.

Offices reopen March 23: Faculty and staff offices reopen Monday, March 23.

Campus events: Internal campus events are cancelled through March 29.

External events, such as those organized through our conference center and required athletic events, are still currently scheduled.

Spring Break Travel Log: All employees and students will be required to complete a Spring Break Travel Log before returning to campus. The link for the online log will be available through the MySBU portal beginning Wednesday, March 18.

Summer and fall registration: Registration for summer and fall classes will be delayed by one week for groups who have not registered.

Bolivar Campus

Spring Break trips: International trips planned for Spring Break are cancelled due to the rapidly increasing travel restrictions within the host countries. Center for Global Connections staff is exploring options and will provide team members with more details. At this time, domestic trips are continuing as scheduled.

Residence halls: We request students not return to campus until Sunday, March 29. However, we recognize some students are unable to travel home and have a need to come back or not leave for Spring Break. Residence halls and campus services will be open for these students. Contact your Resident Director to make necessary arrangements.

Wellness Center: The Wellness Center will remain open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday from March 14-28. Fitness classes will not meet.

Self-quarantine guidelines

Any student, faculty, or staff member who has direct contact with anyone diagnosed with coronavirus or who visits or travels through a country or region with a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice as declared by the CDC (www.cdc.gov) MUST self-quarantine off-campus for 14 days. These individuals will not be allowed to return to residential housing, offices, or to be on campus during the self-quarantine period. The self-quarantine period is your personal responsibility. Faculty will provide alternate academic plans to help students who cannot attend class during a quarantine period. Anyone required to self-quarantine should call (417) 328-1885.