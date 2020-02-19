Southeast Missouri authorities arrest retired priest in Springfield in child sex abuse case

Stoddard County, Mo. authorities arrested a retired Catholic priest living in Springfield after prosecutors charged him with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children.

According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, 76-year-old Frederick Lutz was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for charges of forcible sodomy, two counts of statutory sodomy second degree and felony sexual abuse related to allegations of sex crimes that happened while Lutz served as the priest at St. Joseph Parish in Advance, Mo. His bond was set at $125,000 cash only.

Prosecuting Attorney Oliver said the offenses are alleged to have happened between January and February 2000.

According to court documents, one of the victims was 17-years-old and attended Public School Religion Classes at St. Joseph Parish in Advance, Mo. After an alleged incident with Lutz in February 2000, the teen told his father who then spoke to the PSR teacher to see if any other incidents had been reported about Lutz.

Court documents state the teacher told Lutz about the conversation, and a few weeks later he called the father into his office and apologized for the incident.

Lutz allegedly told him he was homosexual and had recently broken up with a boyfriend that had been living with him at the rectory.

Investigators say they learned of another incident that allegedly happened in Cape Girardeau County, Mo. in 1972. They say the victim was also 17 years old at the time and worked a summer job at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

The victim told investigators that he went with Lutz and another man he knew only as “Tex” to an event in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. After the event, he said they returned to Tex’s apartment in Cape Girardeau where they all started drinking alcohol and he passed out. The victim said when he woke up, he noticed he was in the bishop’s bed at St. Mary’s Church and Lutz was touching him.

According to court documents, the victim made a formal complaint about the alleged incident with the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese in 2006. The victim said at the time of the incident, Lutz was a transitional deacon at the church and had not been appointed priest yet.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office discovered the allegations in church documents they received during an investigation of Catholic priest abuse. The Missouri Attorney General referred the allegations to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on January 2, 2020 for investigation.

Officials will bring the retired priest back to Stoddard County. Investigators are trying to find additional victims.

Prosecuting Attorney Oliver said Lutz served as a priest in several Missouri communities from the early ’70s to late 2000s including:

1972 - Transitional deacon at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau

1973 - Associate pastor at Holy Trinity Parish in Springfield

1987 - Pastor at Immaculate Conception Parish in Jackson

1994 - Pastor at Guardian Angel Parish in Oran

1996 - Pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Advance

2003 - Pastor at St. Benedict Parish in Doniphan

2005: Pastor at St. Anne Mission Church in Grandin

2011: Retired

If anyone has any information on additional victims, they are asked to call Tim McCoy at the Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office at 573-568-4640 ext. 4.