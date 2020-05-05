Some west-central Springfield residents don't want new convenience store

The corner of Grant and Mt. Vernon in west-central Springfield where a laundromat and now-closed Kum-and-Go are located does not have the best of reputations.

"When Kum and Go was here there was a lot of drama," said area resident Mary Brennfoerder. "I've seen a little bit of everything. Drug deals going down."

"I've seen needles on the ground," added Jamie Hice, another neighbor in the west-central neighborhood.

"Men would come up and proposition me," said Lori Sims, who lives less than a block away.

"It was a place you'd be hit up for money by the homeless people," explained Ray Coleman, the chairman of the Neighborhood Watch Program. "And the fear that you might get a gun stuck in your back or a knife to your neck which has happened here."

Basically the parking lot had the reputation as a gathering place for vagrants until the convenience store closed in early March and the gatherings subsided.

"They just moved to another gas station," Brennfoerder said while motioning down the street.

But a lot of neighbors were just happy the criminal element had moved away from being right across the street from Campbell Elementary School and a nearby child care center.

"We'd rather it be somewhere else, it's just that simple," Coleman said.

So when they saw a notice for a liquor license for a replacement convenience business at the same site as the old Kum-and-Go, some concerned neighbors decided they didn't want a new store to bring back the old crowd.

As stated on several posted notices on the doors of the closed store and on a telephone pole next to the parking lot, anyone wanting to challenge the liquor license needs to get 50 percent of the home dwellers within 200-feet of the property to file a protest, which would then require the city council to take up the issue.

According to Springfield Director of Public Relations and Civic Engagement Cora Scott, anyone wanting to challenge the liquor license has until May 19 to contact the city's license office.

The city's regulations require that no license shall be granted for the sale of intoxicating liquor within 200-feet of a church, park or school unless it receives city council approval.

The school is within 146-feet of the proposed location so the council will have to address the licensing request either way.

But the concerned neighbors are definitely concerned that a place selling liquor would bring the vagrants return.

" Yes, I do," Brennfoerder replied when asked if she thought the problem would resurface if a store sells liquor at that location. " I think it will be worse because a lot of people hang around these gas stations to get change so they can get themselves a beer."

"In a poll we're taking now three-fourths of the neighborhood is opposed to letting them have an application for any kind of liquor establishment across the street from our beloved Campbell early elementary school," Coleman said.

"You can't have an alcohol store right next to a bunch of impressionable people who are young," Hice said. "Then they're brought up to think this is a normal part of life. It's a disease of despair. There's a lot of homeless people who came here because of the convenience store. When you're homeless you're looking for an escape or euphoric release. I'm not saying it's their fault but it's still a problem to have children seeing all the drugs and alcohol right next to the school."

The replacement store is an AM/PM Food Mart. We contacted the owner, who turned down an in-person interview and did not get back to us with a written statement we had offered to run.

And although the neighbors we talked to were not against having a new convenience store in the area, they were against the type of clientele that might come with the liquor-selling part.

It' brings nothing but violence and drunks," Sims said. "And I'm sure they'll be a lot more people trying to proposition me if they're drinking."