Some restaurants open dining rooms to customers in Harrison, Ark.

For the first time in two months, Gary Booher ate inside Jamie's Restaurant.

"Nice to be served," Booher said.

He used to come to Jamie's a few times a week but had to resort to takeout when the restaurant was closed.

"It's kind of like going someplace the first time. You don't know what's going to happen," Booher said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed Arkansas restaurants to serve up to one-third of their capacity inside dining rooms.

Tables must be 10 feet apart, and employees who interact with customers have to wear a mask.

People who come in are supposed to wear a mask as well until food or drinks arrive.

"Making people feel safe in the dining room, along with making them feel safe doing their takeouts. So it's challenging, but we're making it," said Angela Akers, the owner of Jamie's.

Akers said her dining room was busy Monday for the first time in a long time. And many people were still ordering takeout.

"Yesterday our sales were very comparable to before COVID-19," she said.

But down the street at Western Sizzlin, they've had a different challenge to overcome.

"Since we're buffet-known, it's kind of hard," said Thomas Honer, the owner of Western Sizzlin.

Honer had to figure out how to open without people handling the food themselves.

"Take the customers and employees and try to adhere to what the governor's guidelines are," he said.

Instead, the staff serves you the buffet.

"We have an attendant back there putting it on a plate, and waitresses are making the cold salads and desserts for customers," Honer said.

Both restaurant owners said re-opening, even in a limited capacity, is a step in the right direction.

"All in all we'll do what we have to do to make the business run," Akers said.

Right now this is phase 1 of the governor's plan to reopen restaurants. Phase 2 would mean restaurants get to slowly increase seating. There's no word yet on when the governor will start that phase.