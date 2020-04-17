Some local schools are considering earlier start dates for next school year

The coronavirus pandemic has made online learning the new normal for this school year, but it isn't clear what that means for next school year.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that virtual learning will continue through the rest of the year. The St. Louis School District proposed yesterday that they would like to start next school year in early August.

Executive Director of Curriculum Instruction and Assessment for Nixa public schools, Josh Chastain, says that they will be keeping their start date of August 24.

Chastain says the calendar needs to stay the same to allow for the extended learning the district offers over the summer. As of right now, they are planning virtual learning for June and are hoping to reassess in July.

Chastain says a major reason for not wanting to start schools early is that everyone, but especially teachers, need time to relax after the stress of this year.

"Even though they're not in our buildings right now, they're doing a lot of work to make sure our kids are continuing to learn. We need them to re-charge just like everybody else before next school year," Chastain said.

At the beginning of every new school year, teachers assess where students are at after the "summer slide." However, the gap is expected to be bigger going into next year because of virtual learning.

That is the exact reason superintendent of Marion C. Early, Josh Angel, wants to weigh the option of starting the year early.

"I think getting them in our classrooms is going to be very beneficial," Angel said. "The more time we have with our kids, the more we can mitigate that learning gap."

He says there's more than just a learning gap though. Angel says students are suffering socially and emotionally with virtual learning but those needs have to be met.

"The pandemic is affecting everybody differently so we have to make sure those students basic needs are met before any learning can take place," Angel said.

Both Chastain and Angel say student participation hasn't decreased too much during this time and continued involvement can only help to lessen the learning gap.