Some doctors offices in Springfield plan to reopen on Monday

Lindsey Riekhof is the store manager at Stanton Optical on Battlefield. She says they have been open during most of the shutdown, with eye doctors regularly seeing patients.

"Anytime a person pulls a frame off the frame board, we put it in the bucket and we bleach them and we wipe it all down and then put it back up," said Riekhof.

Riekhof says they plan to keep up with those safety measures even after the shutdown is lifted. She says they have a machine that allows eye exams to be done with social distancing in place.

"Instead of the doctor being up close to flip through the lenses, he is actually controlling it by a remote from across the room," said Riekhof.

And while some eye doctors have been taking appointments, some dentists have decided only to take emergencies.

"We have to be very careful," said Dr. Mehjabeen Zahirsha.

Dr. Zahirsha owns American Dental Solutions. She says she hasn't taken regular appointments during the stay at home order, but she is gearing up for the rush of patients already slotted for this upcoming Monday.

She says she and her staff will wear masks and face shields.

"I was nervous and now I thought we have to treat every patient, we cannot deny any patient," said Dr. Zahirsha.

She says when people check-in for their appointment they must fill out a survey asking how they feel, and if they have traveled lately if they pass, she says someone will then take their temperature.

"If you have a temperature of 100 or more you will not be let in," said Dr. Zahirsha.

And while she says she did not lay anyone off, she does have a worker who doesn't feel comfortable coming back to work right away.

"She said I am very nervous and I told her when you feel comfortable and relaxed, you come back, I am not going to force you," said Dr. Zahirsha.

Stanton Optical is also holding a food drive. Riekhof says for every donation of a nonperishable from a patient, they get 10% off their order as a thank you.

