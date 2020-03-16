Some Stone and Taney County schools closed until April 3

The spread of COVID-19 in the Ozarks region requires school districts to be flexible and make decisions that are in the best interest of public health. In consultation with health department officials, the following PK-12 school districts will close through Friday, April 3.

- Blue Eye

- Branson

- Forsyth

- Kirbyville

- Hollister

- Reeds Spring

- Taneyville

These districts are currently on spring break; therefore, students will not return as previously planned on March 23. Closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events.

Leaders of these school districts understand that this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but the public can be certain of one thing: districts are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families.

As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, additional modifications may be necessary. As decisions are made, districts will share information through regular communication channels. Families play an important role in protecting individuals from the spread of COVID-19 and are encouraged to follow the guidance of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.