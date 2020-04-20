Some Branson performers keep entertaining, online amid stay-at-home order

The famous Branson theaters are dark and could be for a while still.

"It may be weeks, if not months, before we see enough people who feel comfortable enough to come sit elbow to elbow," Musician Clay Cooper said.

However, the men and women who normally draw big crowds aren't taking the coronavirus orders laying down. Some musicians are taking to technology to perform.

Cooper is a country singer who performers live Facebook shows to entertain fans.

"We are just trying to keep that connection with our loyal customers who come to see us in Branson year after year," Cooper said.

Long-time family group The Haygoods are producing weekly shows that air on Facebook. They combine videos of themselves and their families with live music performances into a 20 to 25 minute show each Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Through the new business model, they're able to keep their staff supported.

"We just said 'Hey, if you like what you see, tip us.' It was extraordinary, the amount that we got. We just said 'Hey, this is a viable business model. We are going to do this every week,'" Timothy Haygood said.

The musicians admit, it's a tough time to be in entertainment.

"I get up everyday and I get up and I try to figure out a way that I'm going to lose the least amount of money," Cooper said.

However, they're making the most out of the situation.

"There is a away to reach out to fans. There is a way to monetize it. There is a way to make sure that when this all comes back, you can still keep entertaining and have your fan base there," Haygood said.

During a time when things seem dark for many people, Branson musicians believe they still have a responsibility to their fans.

"It's our job to keep them uplifted. Music speaks to everybody," Cooper said.

So, they're taking the chance to use something that speaks much louder than words to say 'we'll get through this together.'

You can follow many of the Branson musicians on Facebook. Clay Cooper posts videos throughout the week to connect with fans. The Haygoods' show airs Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.