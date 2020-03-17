Some Branson businesses close, offer refunds or gift certificate tickets to guests

People whose Branson vacation plans changed amid the coronavirus outbreak are finding that Branson businesses are doing all they can to make up for cancellations.

"We booked five shows through the whole week," Richard Wark said.

Wark is visiting Branson from Montana. He says a lot has changed since he made his plans on Sunday.

"Due to the coronavirus, probably the right things to do, but out of the five shows, three of them were cancelled," Wark said.

Branson city leaders have recognized the state's restriction on groups of more than fifty people, but that does not apply to businesses. Some businesses in Branson are remaining open for customers.

"We were happy Top of the Rock was open. We did hear some of the shows were closing down, but grocery stores were open yesterday," Debbie Zobrist said.

Places like Silver Dollar City, Dolly Parton's Stampede, and several shows decided to close to help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, visitors say they haven't had trouble getting their money back if they couldn't visit places as planned.

"There was no issue about getting a refund. So, our experience in Branson has been awesome. I wish the shows would have been there," Wark said.

Even some places that are open are offering gift certificates or refunds if people didn't make the trip.

"We will make it right for our customers because we understand that this is a tough time for a lot of people," Abigail Dutton Wright, at the Dutton's Theater, said.

A Silver Dollar City spokesperson says in addition to giving season pass holders an additional friend pass, staff will refund any unused tickets or season passes for any property.

Meanwhile, some Branson visitors say while their trip was different than planned, they don't intend to make it their last.

"We ordered pizza and salad and stayed in and played games. Played games until midnight," Mary Legrand said.

"The shows have been fantastic, the two we got to go to," Wark said. "We'll definitely come back at a later time."

Branson City leaders held a closed meeting about how to handle the coronavirus situation on Tuesday March 17 at 4 p.m. The city will share what was decided during that meeting Wednesday morning.

