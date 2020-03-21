Soldier at Ft. Leonard Wood tests positive for Coronavirus

A soldier at Fort Leonard Wood has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.

This is the first positive case of U.S. Army personnel at the installation.

The soldier had recently traveled to New York and Florida. Upon returning to Fort Leonard Wood, the soldier was immediately screened and placed in isolation in accordance to CDC guidelines.

Military and local health professionals are in the process of tracing and contacting people with whom the soldier might have had contact with in recent weeks.

Military health professionals on Fort Leonard Wood continue to screen service members, Department of Defense civilians and family members who have traveled outside of the state of Missouri during the past two weeks.

