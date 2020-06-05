Social media post sparks conversation between black-owned businesses in Springfield

Samson Latchison has been a barista for the The Potter's House on National Avenue for 20 years.

Across from the Missouri State campus, customers come in from all walks of life.

"It's an honor to make them a drink. It's funny how food and drink brings everyone together," said The Potter's House barista, Samson Latchison.

The Potter's House was one of the 15 businesses added to a social media post about backing black-owned businesses during the latest Black Lives Matter wave.

"It's not," said Latchison. "I first of all appreciate the fact someone noticed I'm African American. I'm here."

Samson isn't the owner. Instead, it's a Nazarene church. The director of the coffee shop said Samson is the face of the business.

"I'm not bummed by that. To me that's great. It's not owned by anybody we're here to serve. If it's him that gets the recognition that's fine by me," said The Potter's House director, Steve Proffitt.

Samson said that post brought in more new customers.

"There was a young man named Taylor that came here and said, 'it's my first time here,'" said Latchison. "With everything going on in the world, I wanted to come in here and introduce myself to all of the African-American business owners. There was something beautiful about that."

Jamaican Patty Company owner De'Sean Howard said he's also grateful for more customers but wants to be known simply as a business owner, not a black businesses owner.

"The main way to help fix the problem, just live like a community, and look out for reach other. Not singling out anyone, but we're one," said Howard.

Samson and Steve agree with De'Sean on moving forward together...

"Flowers are different colors. Trees become different colors in the fall. That's the beauty of it. We're not all the same," said Latchison.