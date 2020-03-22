Social isolation could put domestic violence victims in more danger, advocate says

While health officials are encouraging the public to social distance and stay home during the coronavirus outbreaks, a local advocate said, for some, home is not necessarily a safe place to be.

Harmony House is having to do things it's never done before. It's now screening domestic violence victims who are in need of shelter. Lisa Farmer, executive director at Harmony House, said the organization is asking victims about symptoms and travel histories, and taking their temperatures before taking them in. However, that doesn't mean they're turning anyone away.

"If somebody says yes, if they've got the symptoms, they are immediately put into a isolation room, a quarantine room. We've set aside eight beds, two rooms," Farmer said.

Farmer said tensions are high for everyone right now during this time of uncertainty, and that is especially true in households with domestic violence. She said she's encouraging anyone who is living with an abuser to be careful not to push buttons, or escalate any situations, simply to stay safe.

Farmer said, while we're all being encouraged to practice social distancing, victims of abuse already feel isolated from society.

"With everybody practicing social isolation and businesses closing their doors, it is probably a lonelier and more isolating time and probably a greater sense of hopelessness and helplessness than normal," Farmer said.

Farmer said, right now, Harmony House's shelter is full, but advocates can help victims find other resources or make safety plans to leave their abusers.

She said, while many offices are closed during the coronavirus outbreaks, the local hotline number will be available around-the-clock. For help, call 417-864-7233 (SAFE).

For more information about Harmony House, click HERE.

The Greene County Family Justice Center posted on its Facebook page it will continue offering crisis counseling over the phone during normal business hours at 417-799-1500.

For more information, click HERE.

The Victim Center has closed its offices, but will still offer services over the phone. For more information click HERE.

Keep up with updates from all three organizations on their Facebook pages.